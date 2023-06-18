You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
5h ago
Mexico’s AMLO to Visit Chile in September, El Universal Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will make his first state visit to South America with a trip to Chile in September, El Universal reported.
Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, will visit Chile on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of former President Salvador Allende during a military coup, according to the newspaper.
AMLO, with about one year left in his six-year term, rarely travels abroad as president. Mexico’s Ambassador to Chile, Alicia Barcena, first announced AMLO’s planned visit on Friday. AMLO’s confirmation came during a visit to Quintana Roo on Saturday.
Barcena to Become Mexico’s New Foreign Minister, AMLO Says
AMLO said Mexico’s relations with Chile are “very good” and that he expected new projects to come as part of their commercial cooperation, according to El Universal. There is “good communication” between the countries, he said.
Most recently, AMLO said he would support Chile’s President Gabriel Boric as the next leader of the Pacific Alliance, a trading bloc composed of Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.
