(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will make his first state visit to South America with a trip to Chile in September, El Universal reported.

Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, will visit Chile on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of former President Salvador Allende during a military coup, according to the newspaper.

AMLO, with about one year left in his six-year term, rarely travels abroad as president. Mexico’s Ambassador to Chile, Alicia Barcena, first announced AMLO’s planned visit on Friday. AMLO’s confirmation came during a visit to Quintana Roo on Saturday.

AMLO said Mexico’s relations with Chile are “very good” and that he expected new projects to come as part of their commercial cooperation, according to El Universal. There is “good communication” between the countries, he said.

Most recently, AMLO said he would support Chile’s President Gabriel Boric as the next leader of the Pacific Alliance, a trading bloc composed of Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

