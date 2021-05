(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he won’t nominate central bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon for a second term.

AMLO, as the president is known, said he would seek an experienced economist, one with a focus on social issues, to head Banxico, as the central bank is known. Diaz de Leon’s term finishes at the end of the year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.