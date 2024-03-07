Mexico’s Annual Inflation Slows Down, Paving Way for Interest Rate Cut This Month

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s headline inflation slowed for the first time since October, increasing bets that central bankers will start a cycle of interest rate cuts later this month.

Consumer prices rose 4.4% in February compared to the same period a year prior, down from 4.88% in January, the national statistics institute reported Thursday. The reading was just below the 4.42% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as fuel and food, slowed to 4.64% from a year ago, roughly in line with economists’ 4.63% forecast.

Central bankers led by Victoria Rodriguez are closely following underlying price prints before deciding whether Latin America’s second-largest economy can begin relaxing monetary policy at its March 21 decision. Most analysts see central bankers cutting rates by a quarter of a percentage point at that meeting and gradually lowering borrowing costs through the rest of the year.

The inflation numbers support “a first rate cut of 25bps at its next meeting on March 21,” said Gabriel Casillas, managing director at Barclays Capital Inc.

A drop in Mexico’s headline inflation rate in February after three straight increases suggests supply shocks on non-core food prices have started to unwind. Core inflation extended its downtrend, with lower goods more than offsetting higher services — the latter a lingering central bank concern. With services inflation persisting, the central bank faces a tough call at its March 21 policy meeting.

Policymakers led by Rodriguez have said that “advances” in their inflation outlook are allowing them to study rate cuts. Banxico, as Mexico’s central bank is known, is the only major inflation-targeting institution of the region that has kept borrowing costs steady following a post-pandemic tightening cycle.

Fruits and Vegetables

In February fruit and vegetables fell 8.43% on the month, and were one of the biggest drags on inflation. Still, pressures remain in services costs, which rose 0.61% during the period, with more expensive food away from home.

“It’s a better number than we expected, but the hard work ahead will be to reduce core measures, especially services,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex. She also sees a first rate cut this month.

Read more: Banxico Board Divided on Inflation Ahead of Expected Rate Cut

Brazil, Chile and Colombia are forging ahead with easing cycles that began last year. Still, the Federal Reserve remains on hold, giving Mexican central bankers more reason to remain cautious.

Some economists said resilience in the services sector is likely to force Mexican policymakers to follow the path of other central banks in the region by relaxing monetary policy only gradually.

“Merchandise inflation was surprisingly high,” said Marco Oviedo, senior strategist at XP Investimentos. “It suggests the disinflation process is getting done.”

