Mexico’s billionaires were finally going to get their comeuppance. They were nothing more than a mafia, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told raucous crowds again and again at campaign rallies, and he was going to bring them to heel just as soon as he set foot in the presidential palace.

Today, the billionaires are richer than ever.

In fact, they’ve done so well since Lopez Obrador took office in late 2018 that the wealth of the five richest of them has soared twice as much as it did for the rest of the Latin Americans in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Carlos Slim and German Larrea, Mexico’s richest two people, have seen their fortunes more than double.

All told, their net worth has ballooned $79 billion under Lopez Obrador, a populist firebrand who remains wildly popular among the nation’s poor.

There are a few reasons for this. For one, AMLO, as the president is known, oversaw a torrid rally in the peso. Its 25% gain against the dollar was more than that of any other major currency in the world.

While this played a key role in boosting the purchasing power of ordinary Mexicans — by lowering the cost of imported goods — it almost certainly benefited the billionaires more. All of their wealth stored in pesos was suddenly worth a lot more when buying, say, a yacht or a mansion overseas. Moreover, AMLO helped fuel those peso gains by sticking to fiscal austerity — even when the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs. As governments across the world were doling out vast sums to help workers get by during Covid lockdowns, Mexico kept aid to a minimum.

Another crucial factor: For all of AMLO’s saber rattling — as recently as last November, he called out Mexico’s 10 richest families on national TV — he did nothing to cut into the dominant market share that many of them have in their industries. (Economists repeatedly cite those oligopolies as drags on Mexican growth.) There have been sporadic tax crackdowns on some of the billionaires — including a running dispute with Ricardo Salinas Pliego — but little else.

Not much is expected to change either under AMLO’s protege, Claudia Sheinbaum, who holds a commanding lead in polls ahead of the June vote. She’s signaled she wants to improve relations with the business class.

“The separation of economic and political powers, which he keeps promising, is missing. Lopez Obrador has not done anything at all in that regard,” said Carlos Ugalde, head of Integralia Consultores, a political consultancy. “But people believe that the president is really taking money away from the rich to give to the poor and that makes him popular.”

A representative for the president’s office declined to comment. AMLO has brushed off the criticism. In February, three months after the TV appearance where he huffed over the billionaires’ fortunes, he used the same daily televised briefing to defend their financial gains as simply “verification that our economic model works.”

The seeds of AMLO’s anti-billionaire rhetoric were sown a decade before he came to office, when he coined the phrase mafia del poder — or mafia of power — to describe what he sees as the business elite’s grip on politics in the country. He blamed them for his narrow loss in the 2006 election. Ever since, the billionaires — men whose fortunes were made in telecommunications, banking and mining — have served as AMLO’s political foils.

“They are not going to impose a new wimp, a new puppet in our country,” he told a crowd at a campaign stop in 2017.

The outrage he directed at them was a key feature of the populist discourse that carried him to a landslide victory in 2018. In a country with one of the highest inequality rates in the world — Oxfam estimates that the richest 0.2% of Mexicans hold nearly 60% of the country’s private wealth — the message resonated.

In his early days in office, AMLO followed through on some of his threats to shake up the economic order. He canceled a partly built $13 billion airport project, dealing a blow to construction and real estate companies in which Slim held a significant stake. Then, his administration initiated a crackdown on tax evasion, going after the empire of Jose Antonio Fernandez, whose companies bottle Coca-Cola and own convenience stores. Wealthy Mexicans began fleeing for Miami and Spain.

AMLO told Mexicans this was all part of a move to right the generational wrongs that had benefited the elite.

“It’s debatable as to how sincere he was being,” said Andrew Paxman, a historian at the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics in Aguascalientes who’s writing a book about the president. “While his rhetoric is that of a fiery leftist, his politics, in terms of actual practice, are moderate and pragmatic.”

All along, there had been signs that AMLO was open to a friendly relationship with the same business leaders he was vilifying publicly.

He squashed proposals from his own party for measures that might affect the rich, such as an inheritance tax. His government hobbled independent regulators that might serve as a check on big businesses. And the wide-scale asset seizures and nationalizations that so many had feared never materialized.

Slim and other business leaders became frequent guests at the national palace and have continued to win government contracts.

Mexican newspaper columnists have skewered AMLO over those relationships, calling the men part of his new mafia of power. Lopez Obrador scoffs at such talk. Rather than embracing the ultrawealthy, he says he’s put an end to the days when they got unfair advantages and tax breaks. And if their fortunes grow with the rest of the economy, so be it.

World Bank data show the purchasing power of the average Mexican has increased since 2018 — the result of the peso rally as well as AMLO’s doubling of the minimum wage — but no more than it’s grown for other OECD members.

Paxman says that some of the most high-profile actions the government’s taken against the rich, such as closing a golf course operated by Salinas Pliego and seizing part of a rail line controlled by Larrea, have been symbolic.

To narrow the wealth gap, Paxman says the president needed to pursue more aggressive policies such as an overhaul of the tax system to make it more progressive.

“AMLO,” he concluded, “has been too soft on the billionaire class.”

