(Bloomberg) -- Mexico hasn’t finished raising interest rates to curb accelerating inflation, Central Bank Governor Victoria Rodriguez said.

“As we said in our statement, the governing board considered that this cycle of increases has not ended,” Rodriguez said Thursday night, in an interview with Imagen Radio.

It is hard to anticipate how high borrowing costs will need to go, she added. Mexico lifted its benchmark interest rate to a record 9.25% on Thursday, citing a worsening inflation outlook.

The bank revised its inflation projections higher, indicating that headline inflation would remain at 8.6% through the end of 2022, from a previous of forecast of 8.1%. That’s nearly triple the 3% midpoint of the target range.

Rodriguez reiterated the bank’s willingness to do what it takes to fight inflation. The government’s plan announced in May has helped keep consumer price rises in check, particularly in energy, she said.

