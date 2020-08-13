Mexico’s Central Bank Cuts Key Rate for What May Be Last Time

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank cut its key interest rate to a four-year low, possibly the final reduction of the current easing cycle, as inflation reemerges amid a deep recession.

Banco de Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, lowered borrowing costs by a half point to 4.5%, in line with 22 of 24 estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The other two expected a quarter-point cut.

Policy makers are stuck between the recent pick-up in inflation and prospects of the worst economic contraction in nearly a century as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand. That’s led to some difference of opinion between economists, who see this as the easing finale, and investors, who think there’s room for one more rate cut.

Analysts surveyed by Citibanamex expect the central bank to hold rates at 4.5% through the end of next year. Swap rates show traders have scaled back bets on further easing, but still forecast a quarter-point reduction following this week’s decision.

“Banxico has a difficult decision, because economic activity has collapsed but inflation is above the target and has recently increased,” Carlos Capistran, a New York-based economist at Bank of America, said before the decision. Capistran, who bucks consensus, says the central bank will likely cut borrowing costs by only a quarter point Thursday.

The bank has already lowered rates 10 times over the past year from 8.25%, the longest easing streak at least since Mexico formally adopted an operating interest rate target in 2008.

Despite some variation, there’s growing consensus that the end of rate cuts is near after Mexico posted the biggest cost-of-living increase in eight months amid a surge in energy prices. July’s price jump brought annual inflation to 3.62%, above the 3% midpoint of the central bank’s target range.

