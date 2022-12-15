(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank slowed the pace of interest rate increases while saying it will continue hiking borrowing costs in early 2023 after inflation in Latin America’s second-biggest economy eased significantly last month.

Banxico, as the central bank led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez is known, raised its key rate by a half-point on Thursday to a record 10.5%, following four consecutive 75 basis-point hikes. The decision, which matched all 23 economists’ projections in a Bloomberg survey, was split, with Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel backing a smaller, quarter-point increase.

Policymakers have now matched the Federal Reserve for six straight decisions, as the bank often tries to maintain a rate differential to prevent capital outflows that could weaken the peso. The surprisingly sharp decline in November’s annual inflation rate — exceeding the drop forecast by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg — also gave policymakers space to moderate the tightening campaign.

At the same time, the five-member board of Banxico decided to explicitly signal that its tightening cycle isn’t over, as some economists suggested, and that it will hike again in a meeting scheduled for Feb. 9.

“The Board considers it will still be necessary to raise the reference rate in its next monetary policy meeting,” it said in a statement accompanying Thursday’s decision. “Subsequently, it will assess if the reference rate needs to be further adjusted as well as the pace of adjustments based on the prevailing conditions.”

Banxico had telegraphed the smaller hike, with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath saying last week that it could “maybe start to slow the rhythm,” yet the explicit forward guidance wasn’t expected.

“It’s an unusual decision, because they are not usually so obvious when it comes to signaling what they’re going to do. There were some analysts, myself included, who thought this could be the last decision to hike,” said Joan Enric Domene Camacho, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

Mexico’s two-year rate swaps fell after the Banxico statement, and six-month swaps fell a few basis points too.

Fed Decoupling

Economists’ top questions going forward is whether the bank will decouple from the Fed and when it will end its tightening cycle. Policymakers have now raised the key rate by 650 basis points over 13 straight meetings since June 2021 to the highest since the central bank began targeting inflation in 2008.

Barclays Plc said earlier this week it sees Banxico moving away from the Fed in its first decision of 2023 with a quarter-point hike — and ending its tightening cycle after that. Heath and fellow Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa said last month they were willing to diverge from the Fed if conditions in the two countries differed.

Banxico’s record hiking cycle has begun to pay dividends, albeit with an assist from discounts during a major shopping holiday akin to Black Friday. Consumer prices in November rose 7.8% from the same month a year earlier, down from 8.41% and 8.7% in October and September, respectively. The bank targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

But while headline inflation seems to have peaked, a key measure of price growth accelerated in November. Core inflation, which strips away volatile goods like fuel, quickened to 8.51% from 8.42% a month earlier. Mexico’s core readings, Heath said last month, have become the most important indicator.

Read More: Mexico Inflation Slows More Than Forecast on Seasonal Offers

“We still see Banxico moving in lockstep with the Fed this year and early next year,” Bloomberg Latin America economist Felipe Hernandez said before the decision, nodding at the fast core inflation as a likely key factor in its need to keep policy tight.

The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg puts Banxico’s terminal rate at 11% after an additional 50 basis points of tightening in the first quarter of 2023, though some analysts see the central bank going to 11.5% in the second quarter.

A Citibanamex survey of analysts this month marked up the 2023 year-end rate forecast to 10.38%, from a previous estimate of 10%.

It’s unclear whether the board’s most dovish member, Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel, will be around for the next decision in February, as his term finishes at the end of the year. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hasn’t confirmed whether Esquivel will be reappointed to the post after their relationship soured last year.

Banxico boosted its growth projection for this year and next after a services recovery drove a strong third-quarter performance. The bank sees Mexico expanding 3% in 2022 and 1.6% next year, despite a possible US recession.

Read More: Banxico’s Esquivel Has Fair Chance of Keeping His Board Seat

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol, Dale Quinn, Alex Vasquez, Carolina Gonzalez and Sebastian Boyd.

(Updates with vote details in second paragraph, board comment in fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.