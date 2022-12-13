(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank will likely decouple from the Federal Reserve early next year by raising interest rates less than the US, after it matches the Fed during its meeting this week, according to Barclays Plc.

Banxico will raise its key rate by 50 basis points to 10.50% on Thursday, mirroring what’s expected by the Federal Open Market Committee, before delivering a last hike of 25 basis points in February, less than the 50 basis-point increase by the Fed in January, Barclays’s analysts wrote in a report.

The vote this week won’t be unanimous as Banxico Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel will likely opt for a 25 basis-points hike, according to Barclays’s head of Latin America economics, Gabriel Casillas, and strategist Erick Martinez.

Mexico’s central bank increased its interest rate to a record 10% last month, but board members have debated whether now is the time to slow the pace of tightening. Last week, board member Jonathan Heath said Mexico may start to “slow the rhythm, though continue to raise” rates as it nears the possible end of its tightening cycle.

Barclays doesn’t expect the board to make any major changes in terms of its tone or forward guidance in its decision this week, as this could exacerbate foreign exchange movements during an already low liquidity month.

MEXICO REACT: Rising Core Inflation Points to More Rate Hikes

“Even though we believe board members would like to be more straightforward and send clear signals that they are going to decouple from the Fed soon, we believe it is not a good time to do so with such high degree of uncertainty stemming from the FOMC rate path ahead and the FX sensitivity to the Fed’s communication,” Casillas and Martinez wrote.

One key component that would allow Banxico to slow the pace of hikes and decouple from the Fed would be an easing in core inflation, which Barclays believes peaked in the first half of November. Mexico’s last readings saws core price increases accelerating to 8.51% from the same period last year, the 24th consecutive monthly increase but below expectations of 8.58%.

Banxico should also revise its inflation projections upward, particularly for 2023, Barclays said. It will probably have to do so later on, and it is better to do that now if there is any wish to decouple anytime soon, the analysts wrote.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.