(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank unexpectedly raised borrowing costs for the first time since 2018 as concern mounts that persistently elevated inflation may threaten the economy’s rebound.

Banco de Mexico raised its key rate by a quarter-point to 4.25% in response to a jump in inflation that policy makers had previously described as transitory. The decision surprised all 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg who had expected the bank to hold at 4%. Data published Thursday morning showed that inflation accelerated further in early June to 6.02%, also surprising analysts.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Mexico’s economy shrank 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century, and the bank’s easing has provided the only substantial form of economic stimulus during the crisis as the government kept an austere fiscal policy. The economy has rebounded faster than expected so far in 2021, adding to inflationary pressures, with the bank projecting 6% growth for the year.

Banxico stated earlier this year that it expected inflation to remain at 4.8% at the end of this year and to hit its 3% target only by the second quarter of 2022. However, after Thursday’s print, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Latin America Economist Alberto Ramos projected that consumer price increases will stay above the bank’s 4% target ceiling at least until late in that quarter.

Inflation had peaked in April at 6.1% this year in comparison to the year before, but the rate has barely declined since then, complicating the central bank’s task after initially saying that the inflationary spike would be momentary. Prices have been driven up by supply shocks and U.S. inflation.

Thursday’s decision is the first since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador nominated Finance Minister Arturo Herrera to become Banxico governor when current leader Alejandro Diaz de Leon steps down at the end of the year.

