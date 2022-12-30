(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank will have its own digital currency in circulation by 2024 as part of efforts to boost financial inclusion.

“These new technologies and next-generation payment infrastructure are extremely important,” the federal government posted late Wednesday on its Twitter account, confirming the bank’s plan.

Central banks around the world are developing similar alternatives to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. In Mexico, financial regulation blocks banks from dealing with them. Outgoing Banco de Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said in a Dec. 21 interview that policy makers were looking at a digital currency issued by the central bank.

