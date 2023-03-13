Mexico’s Clara Gets Up to $90 Million to Expand in Colombia

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico fintech Clara is the latest startup to get fresh financing, inking a credit line for up to $90 million from Accial Capital.

The proceeds will go toward expanding the company’s Colombian operations, where it already has more than 1,300 clients and is in the process of opening its second office in the country in Medellin.

“This new line of credit is a vote of confidence in Clara’s business model from international investment funds and recognizes our impact and progress in empowering Colombian businesses,” said Gerry Giacoman, Clara’s CEO and co-founder.

The money comes just after Goldman Sachs extended the company a $150 million credit line in August. As cash for Latin American unicorns dries up amid high interest rates and uncertainty in the region, more startups have opted for debt as a way to raise funds. Konfio, MercadoLibre, and even Nubank borrowed from Goldman last year.

Clara hopes to use the money to attract more tech-focused talent and keep consolidating it’s presence in Colombia.

