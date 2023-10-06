(Bloomberg) -- Credito Real filed a prepackaged insolvency agreement in a Mexican federal court on Friday, people familiar with the matter said, in a bid to resolve the collapse of what had been the country’s biggest payroll lender.

The company filed a so-called concurso mercantil with a plan that is backed by more than 50% of holders of its $1.9 billion of dollar bonds, said the people, requesting anonymity since they were not authorized to speak with media.

Representatives for the company and a group of creditors steering the agreement didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. The company later confirmed in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange it had filed a request for “commercial bankruptcy.”

The filing aims to bring to a conclusion a bankruptcy battle that has been playing out in US and Mexican courts after Credito Real defaulted on its bonds in February 2022. The collapse was part of a wave of more than $5 billion in defaults by the country’s lightly regulated non-bank lenders that closed off global capital markets for the industry.

Before it defaulted, Credito Real had a loan portfolio of around 53.4 billion pesos ($2.9 billion). Roughly $420 million of assets remain, according to the latest estimates, which date from the end of July. Notes due in 2028 are already reflecting an agreement with holders, changing hands this week for 11.25 cents, according to Trace data.

Bloomberg first reported the company would file a concurso mercantil last month.

