(Bloomberg) -- Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, known as the nation’s coronavirus czar, has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a tweet.

Lopez-Gatell says he’s dealing with mild symptoms that began Friday, and he plans to continue working from home for now.

Lopez-Gatell speaks regularly at press conferences on Covid developments, including Mexico’s vaccine strategy, and oversaw President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s recent recovery from the virus.

READ: Mexico’s President Defends His Covid Czar Over Beach Getaway (1)

Mexico’s Covid czar got embroiled in controversy earlier this year when he took a vacation to the beach resort of Huatulco despite urging citizens to stay at home. Lopez Obrador defended him amid the criticism.

According to official data, Mexico has reported over 2 million total cases and nearly 180,000 deaths.

Some of Mexico’s most prominent people have contracted and recovered from Covid, including the billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, Latin America’s richest man.

