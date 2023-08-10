(Bloomberg) -- Mexican payroll lender Credito Real is extending a deadline to secure a majority of investors to back a prepackaged bankruptcy filing in local courts it sees as the resolution to one of the country’s biggest corporate blow-ups.

The non-bank lender and a group of creditors are planning to take another 30 days to recruit more bondholders in the $1.9 billion of defaulted debt to sign on to the offer originally set to expire Thursday, people familiar with the talks said, requesting anonymity since the discussions are private.

Credito Real did not respond to a request for comment. The company, which launched the offer with an ad hoc group of creditors in May, said at the end of June that it had made substantial progress in talks with creditors.

The collapse of what was once Mexico’s biggest payroll lender was part of a wave of more than $5 billion in defaults by local non-bank financial companies that started more than two years ago and hit holders like Doubleline Capital and Amundi. The meltdowns and the lengthy legal proceedings that ensued soured investors on the country’s so-called shadow banks, locking them out of global capital markets, and raised questions about fairness and transparency.

Read More: Mexico Shadow Bank’s Collapse Leaves Some Investors in Dark

In the latest twist, Credito Real lawyers and investors are pushing a deal they say would allow creditors to recoup as much as 23 cents on the dollar over the next few years from a special purpose vehicle that would seek to recover remaining loans. The prospect of a resolution has helped push bonds due 2028 to around 11 cents, from a low of one cent last year.

The deal needs the backing of a simple majority of bondholders to move forward. But it has been complicated by extensive paperwork required from a large amount of retail investors in the company’s bonds, including wealthy clients who bought into a 170 million Swiss franc bond as well as investors from Russia, the people said.

After defaulting in February 2022, when it failed to refinance the Swiss notes, Credito Real embarked on a liquidation process in a Mexico City court that drew criticism from bondholders who charged it favored local creditors. The current deal would put the proposed trust of remaining assets — estimated to total around $440 million as of February — under the stewardship of a local federal bankruptcy judge and require bondholders to relinquish taking further legal action.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.