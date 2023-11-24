(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economy expanded more in the third quarter than preliminary data suggested, lifted by surging exports to the US and strong consumer spending.

Official data released Friday showed gross domestic product expanded 1.1% in the July-September period from the previous quarter, above the 0.9% initial reading reported last month and also all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had a 0.8% median forecast. From the same period a year prior, GDP grew 3.3%, above the 3.2% projection.

Latin America’s second-largest economy has benefited from the strength of the US market and company investments in operations that serve Mexico’s northern neighbor — a process known as nearshoring. Consumer demand and a robust labor market have helped boost growth. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is also rushing to complete a series of projects, including a train through the country’s southeast region, before his term ends next year.

“It seems that the economy is still in a very good shape,” said Marco Oviedo a strategist at XP Investimentos, adding he may lift his fourth-quarter GDP estimate from 0%. “We knew industrial output expanded, but services also accelerated.”

Agriculture rose 2.6% on the quarter, while manufacturing gained 1.3% during the period and services increased 0.9%, according to the statistics agency. Construction was among the main drivers of the upward revision.

“It was a very good figure with a solid contributions from services and the secondary sector, construction in particular,” said Alberto Ramos, chief economist for Latin America at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. He said the reading indicates that the economy’s output gap, a relevant variable for monetary policy, was “even more positive” than forecast.

Easing Delay

In a separate release on Friday, economic activity rose 0.6% on the month in September, three times the 0.2% median estimate, showing strong expansion at the end of the quarter.

The surprising activity data may prompt traders to pare bets the central bank will start cutting its interest rate in the first quarter next year. Earlier this month, policymakers had hinted at a forthcoming easing cycle by changing their forward guidance.

In the minutes to that rate-decision published on Thursday, central bankers debated whether discussions on relaxing monetary policy could begin in the first months of 2024.

Read More: Mexico Cenbank Warns of Inflation Risks Amid Strong Demand

“Strong activity and somewhat persistent inflation will delay the start of the easing cycle until at least late into the first quarter,” said Brendan McKenna, emerging markets strategist at Wells Fargo & Co. Cautious rate cuts could support the Mexican peso, warding off “a major correction,” he added.

Double-digit borrowing costs and waning government spending, however, are expected to begin weighing on growth. Economists in the latest Citibanamex survey see Mexico’s GDP expanding 3.4% this year and 2.1% in 2024.

