(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economic activity rebounded in April, showing a strong start to the second quarter amid a deceleration in inflation and a strong labor market.

The monthly IGAE economic indicator, a proxy for gross domestic product, rose 0.8% from the previous month, more than the 0.5% median forecast from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The gauge reversed the 0.2% decline in March and rose 2.5% from a year prior, according to the report.

Gains were led by the primary sector, which grew 1.2% compared to the previous month, and the service sector, which was up 1% compared to the previous month. The industrial sector saw a mild increase of 0.4% from a month ago, partially reversing the 0.9% drop in March.

The higher-than-expected growth comes after inflation data for early June showed prices slowing more than expected. The increase in the services portion also suggests that consumption is strong, according to Alberto Rojas, senior economist for emerging markets at Credit Suisse Group AG. That could leave it better prepared to a potential slowdown in the US, he added.

“Mexico’s economy keeps surprising on the upside,” Rojas said. “We continue to highlight that the chances of a soft-landing in Mexico are clearly increasing.”

The solid start to the year suggests that second quarter activity will rise by about 0.8% compared to the previous quarter, said Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

