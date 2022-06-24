(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in over a year in April, suggesting a recovery seen at the beginning of 2022 is gathering speed.

Latin America’s second-largest economy grew 1.1% compared to the previous month, the most since March 2021 and above the 0.8% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. On a year-on-year basis, activity gained 1.3% led by industrial and manufacturing businesses, according to data published by Mexico’s statistics institute on Friday.

The result was “solid” and leaves Mexico’s economic growth at a pace of 2.2% for the year, according to Alberto Ramos, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief Latin America economist.

“The economy still has room to grow, and we expect it to expand in coming quarters supported by firm terms of trade and further normalization of activity among a number of still lagging sectors, particularly services,” he wrote in a research note Friday.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“April data showed Mexican activity rising faster than anticipated, but still below its pre-pandemic level. The recovery has been slow and uneven, with consumption and export-oriented sectors leading and investment-oriented sectors lagging. Still, GDP growth should be robust in the second quarter.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

-- Click here for the full report

The Mexican economy narrowly avoided recession at the end of 2021 and has been recovering slowly since then. The country faces an inflationary spike, with the central bank accelerating the pace of its interest rate increases Thursday in an attempt to contain price gains that are at a 21-year high.

