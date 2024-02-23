(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had their biggest intraday drop since the pandemic after reporting fourth quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates and announcing a shakeup of its C-suite.

Chief Financial Officer Eugenio Garza and Chief Corporate Officer Francisco Camacho will leave their posts by April 30 after making “personal decisions” to finish their cycles at Femsa, Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Fernandez said during an earnings call.

The management changes and an earnings report that showed slower traffic at Femsa’s ubiquitous convenience stores Oxxo erased roughly 43.1 billion pesos ($2.5 billion) in market capitalization on Friday. During the call — which turned tense at times — analyst after analyst asked management for clarity on Femsa’s strategy going forward.

Fernandez, who returned to the job in 2023 after former chief executive Daniel Rodriguez stepped down due to cancer, said he’d consulted with the board and made the decision to stay on for at least 24 more months. He is also the company’s chairman.

Garza and Camacho throughout the call repeatedly said they were leaving the company for personal reasons. Garza intends to continue advising the company on select projects related to capital allocation, Fernandez said.

Femsa’s shares fell as much as 9.55% to 206.60 pesos at 10:20 a.m. in Mexico City.

Also hurting the company’s results were labor costs in Mexico, which rose 24% this quarter, adding to the margin contraction at Oxxo. Operating margins at Oxxo will likely be flat this year, executives said.

Analysts at Monex Casa de Bolsa pulled Femsa from their “Favorite Stock List,” citing an “opportune revision of expectations” despite attractive fundamentals.

Earlier this month, the company announced a capital spending plan worth 237 billion pesos. Shares fell by the most in a year after Femsa announced dividend spending of 25 billion pesos, a lower payout than expected by investors after the company sold a string of non-core assets.

The company is “painfully aware” of its problem of holding too much cash, Garza said, adding that executives want to deploy that cash in a way that maximizes long-term value. Femsa reported cash holdings of 160.8 billion pesos at the end of 2023, nearly double the amount it recorded for 2022.

The company aims to reach leverage of two times net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, Garza said. That ratio currently stands at near-zero.

Company veteran Martin Arias Yaniz will replace Garza as interim CFO, Femsa said. The company said it will start looking for a new CCO.

“We all think long term and we will continue being very disciplined on our strategy,” Fernandez said in response to the share drop. “We will again find a way to create value for all our shareholders.”

--With assistance from Michael O'Boyle.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.