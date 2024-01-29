(Bloomberg) -- Fibra MTY, a Mexican real estate investment trust based in the industrial hub of Monterrey, is preparing to issue more shares in the latest move by a company to take advantage of boom for factory and warehouse space in the country.

The trust will issue shares in Mexico, the US and other countries through a private primary offer, Fibra MTY said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. It did not mention the amount or timing of the offer.

Last year, Mexican companies tied to the so-call nearshoring trend, where manufacturers are moving to Mexico to be closer to the US market, issued some $1.2 billion worth of shares in the US and Mexico, tripling the amount raised in 2022.

Industrial property trust Fibra Next is also planning to launch an initial public offering in early 2024 in Mexico while BBB Foods Inc., the operator of a discount retailer, is preparing to list in the US.

Shares of Fibra MTY have fallen about 1.3% this year, compared to a decline of around 0.9% for the benchmark Mexbol Index. The trust’s market capitalization is about $1.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

