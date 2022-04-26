(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service sees a more complicated fiscal situation for Mexico compared to last year and even earlier this year as it looks to decide what to do with the nation’s sovereign rating this quarter.

Moody’s has held its Mexico rating at Baa1 with a negative outlook since downgrading the sovereign by one notch in April 2020 -- three levels above the investment grade threshold.

The rating company will likely decide how to “resolve” the negative outlook this quarter, Renzo Merino, Moody’s sovereign analyst for Mexico, said in an interview on Monday, signaling a decision is coming on whether to downgrade or return the rating to stable.

The country’s fiscal picture has been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring international oil prices, which, while reducing some of the pressure on Mexico to finance state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos’s debt, have also raised the cost of fuel imports and hurt Mexico’s growth outlook, Merino said.

“The picture wasn’t great at the beginning of the year, but it certainly has become more complicated because of recent shocks,” Merino said. “The Russia-Ukraine conflict, and what that has meant for commodity prices and inflationary pressures for Mexico and supply strain constraints for Mexico, have complicated the picture a lot more than what we had anticipated a year ago.”

Merino noted that any decision on the sovereign rating will be made by committee.

Fiscal Rigidity

The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to make Mexico self-sufficient in energy in order to keep prices low for ordinary Mexicans. His policy goals have resulted in Mexico using the windfall from higher oil revenue to keep fuel prices low at the pump for consumers.

Throughout the pandemic, Lopez Obrador stuck to a path of fiscal austerity unlike many regional peers, declining to take on debt to inject stimulus.

At the same time, the president is funneling funds into his flagship infrastructure projects such as a new refinery, the purchase of the Deer Park refinery in Texas and construction of the Maya Train intercity railway in Mexico’s southeast. These projects are part of a pattern of “fiscal rigidity,” which could prevent the president from modifying his budget in case of revenue shortfalls, Merino says.

“To maintain the fiscal deficit, the government must re-arrange its budget either by cutting back on spending or receiving higher revenues, and that is harder due to its current fiscal rigidity and the policy response to the increase in fuel prices,” Merino said.

Mexico’s AMLO Little Interested in Loosening Tight Fiscal Belt

Moody’s recently reduced its GDP growth forecast for Mexico from 3% at the start of the year to 1.1% due to the spike in inflation and expected spillover from the Ukraine war negatively affecting household consumption. That’s one third of the government’s current 3.4% growth estimate for this year.

“Mexico continues to follow an austere fiscal regime, which has so far kept rating agencies relatively at bay. But austerity is not the same as fiscal discipline, in our view, because austerity leads to lower growth and eventually lower revenues,” said Carlos Capistran, Bank of America’s chief economist for Mexico and Canada . “We believe that rating agencies are beginning to realize this and see downside risks to Mexico’s sovereign ratings, especially for the agencies with negative outlooks.”

Mexico’s five-year credit default swap spread widened 37 basis points over the past month, the most among nations rated Baa1 from Moody’s. It’s now at about 139 bps, a level comparable to those of Hungary and Vietnam, which have lower ratings.

So far this year, Mexico’s fiscal accounts have yet to show strain. The government posted a 170 billion-peso deficit ($8.4 billion) in the first two months of the year, less than the 204 billion pesos expected in the budget. Debt to GDP fell to 50.1% in 2021 from 51.7% in 2020, according to the Finance Ministry.

Another concern, Merino said, is that recent proposals by the Lopez Obrador administration to modify the country’s electricity laws are harming business sentiment in the country due to increased regulatory uncertainty.

A bill to modify the constitution to change the electricity law was rejected by congress this month, but another law remains in legal limbo after the Supreme Court failed to reject it fully, and private energy investment in the country has stalled.

While general debt ratios may not show deterioration, Merino said, underlying issues are emerging regarding “the spending structure and revenue base that could complicate fiscal management in the future.”

