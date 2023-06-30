(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s largest refinery is finally beginning to load oil, a full year after the plant was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Dos Bocas, or Olmeca refinery, started loading crude on Thursday in the southern state of Tabasco after a valve from a pipeline was opened to feed the plant, the president, known as AMLO, said at his morning press conference on Friday.

The refinery will process about 80,000 barrels a day this year, less than 24% of its full capacity, AMLO said. It is expected to ramp up to full capacity next year, he added.

Read more: Mexico’s Largest Refinery Is Now Open. It’s Just Not Making Fuel

The project has come under scrutiny after soaring to more than double its original price tag and facing repeated delays. While the plant was technically opened last year, it has yet to produce any fuel. It typically takes three to six months to get all refinery units running, and the next step is to raise oil processing to full rates.

Read more: Pemex May Crude Oil Output W/Partners 1.61M B/D Vs. 1.61M M/M

AMLO said that Petroleos Mexicanos, the state oil company, is on target to reach his goal of producing 2 million barrels of oil a day by the end of his presidential term in 2024. Nevertheless, Pemex’s May output was 1.61 million barrels a day, a mere 0.2% increase from the previous month. Gasoline production, part of AMLO’s commitment to reach fuel self-sufficiency, fell 10% in May, while crude exports, which AMLO said would end, increased by about the same percentage.

--With assistance from Dale Quinn.

(Updates with final paragraph on AMLO’s production goal and May output)

