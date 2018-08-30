Mexico’s Fox says he hopes Canada will join new NAFTA

Former Mexican president says marijuana should be added to NAFTA

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox said he hopes Canada will make some concessions and ultimately join the U.S. and Mexico to reach a trilateral trade deal.

Fox’s comments come as Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Washington this week with her U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer, as Canada works to clinch a deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The meetings come after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a preliminary deal with Mexico on Monday, with an ultimatum that Canada would have to join their pact by Friday or face punishing tariffs on its auto sector.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, Fox said he expects Canada will be able to follow in the Mexico’s footsteps and compromise with the U.S.

“I think that’s what will happen with Canada – you cannot take all the marbles to yourself,” Fox, who served as Mexico’s president from 2000 to 2006, said Thursday. “I hope Prime Minister Trudeau and his Parliament will join in and keep on, hand-by-hand building a better world for our people.”

Fox also emphasized that all three countries have benefited from the decades-old NAFTA, and called out President Trump’s protectionist stance.

“Trade agreements are a win-win situation,” Fox said. “I don’t understand why Señor Trump never accepted that. He thinks it’s a [zero-sum] game and one wins and the other loses. That’s not true.

“We have all three made great things through NAFTA.”

Fox, who is a director on the board of Vancouver-based medical marijuana producer Khiron Life Sciences Corp., also repeated his calls to add cannabis to NAFTA just like any other form of produce.