(Bloomberg) -- Mexican Senator Xochtil Galvez won a poll of voters organized by the country’s opposition coalition, putting her on the path to be a presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

Galvez received 57.6% of the vote while her competitor, Senator Beatriz Paredes, received 42.4% of the vote, according to the results of the survey released by the organizers of the Frente Amplio Por Mexico, as the coalition is known. The decision comes days before the Morena party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announces its own likely candidate on Sept. 6.

Paredes earlier this week declined to pull out of the race despite comments from her own party’s leader, Alejandro Moreno of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, known as the PRI, suggesting she was falling behind in voters’ preferences. The Frente had planned to announce its candidate over the coming weekend following the polling process conducted with the aid of external firms.

The election will not take place until next June, which has made parties cautious about calling competitors candidates in order to abide by campaign rules. The main opposition parties in the Frente Amplio Por Mexico, including the PRI and the National Action Party, or PAN, have sought to present a united front to challenge the broad support for Morena’s politicians.

