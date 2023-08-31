(Bloomberg) -- Mexican Senator Xochitl Galvez will struggle to win the upcoming presidential elections despite being the first opposition leader with the potential to challenge the ruling party Morena, according to Eurasia Group.

A unified opposition with a decent candidate will make the election more competitive, Eurasia analysts Daniel Kerner and Matias Gomez Leautaud wrote in a note Thursday after Galvez secured the coalition Frente Amplio nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Howewer, Morena’s Claudia Sheinbaum, former Mexico City mayor and close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, remains favored to win her party nomination and the presidency in 2024.

Galvez’s main challenge as a perceived outsider will be to develop an “appealing narrative” while maintaining “a safe distance from discredited politicians,” Eurasia said. “Polls showed that she rose after emerging as a candidate, but seems to have stagnated, and may struggle to grow more.”

A unified opposition will make the election more competitive with Morena unlikely to reach constitutional majorities, and may even struggle to reach simple majorities in both houses, they added.

