(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s inflation came in below expectations in early October, though one key metric kept pressure on the central bank to maintain record high borrowing costs.

Consumer prices rose 8.53% in the first two weeks of October compared to a year earlier, the national statistics institute reported Monday, below 8.64% the previous two weeks and under the 8.62% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. On a biweekly basis, prices gained 0.44%, compared to a 0.53% forecast.

However, core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as fuel, rose 8.39% in early October from the same period a year earlier, above the 8.29% reading in late September and topping analysts’ median estimate of 8.32%.

Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, targets inflation of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Banxico raised rates last month to 9.25%, the highest since it started targeting inflation in 2008. The 75 basis-point boost continued its run of matching the US Federal Reserve’s increases. The board appeared divided in meeting minutes published earlier in October, with one member calling for a smaller hike in November, while another said a bigger increase may be needed.

The price inertia means “we will see the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance for the coming months,” Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa, seen as one of the board’s more hawkish members, said on a panel earlier this month.

The government recently announced it would halt bean and white corn exports and ease sanitary measures on key foods in an effort to stem inflation.

Yet despite the efforts of the government and the central bank’s tightening cycle, inflation is still far from returning to target in Latin America’s second-largest economy. Analysts have continuously revised up their estimates this year.

Banxico also boosted its inflation forecast upwards last month, projecting it will be at 8.6% in the last quarter of 2022 and slow to near its target at 3.1% only by the third quarter of 2024.

Economists surveyed by Citibanamex see inflation slowing only to 5.11% at the end of next year and expect the bank to again hike by 75 basis points in November, with the rate ending the year at 10.5%, according to a poll published this week.

