(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s annual inflation accelerated more than expected in the first half of February, putting additional pressure on the central bank to continue increasing its interest rate despite signs of a stalled economic recovery.

Consumer prices rose 7.22% in the first two weeks of the month versus a year earlier, the national statistics institute reported on Thursday morning. That compares to the 7.17% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg and 7.01% inflation in the last two weeks of January.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like fuel and is closely watched in Mexico, quickened to 0.43%, above the 0.35% reading in the prior two-week period and the 0.33% increase expected by analysts. Faster core inflation had been a sign of trouble in the past months, suggesting that Mexico’s price pressures were more permanent than some economists had anticipated.

“Today’s readouts are not good. They show that upward pressures on core inflation are larger than we expected,” said Jessica Roldan, an economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex. “Renewed pressures on energy prices deteriorate the outlook even further.”

Cooking gas costs, gasoline and car prices were the biggest contributors to the early February inflation data. On a yearly basis, core inflation in the first two weeks of the month reached 6.52%, its highest level in more than 20 years.

Stalled Activity

Activity in Latin America’s second-largest economy stalled in the second half of last year, complicating the task of the central bank known as Banxico, which started a monetary tightening cycle in June. Inflation has stayed at about double the bank’s target for the past 10 months, leading to rate hikes in each of Banxico’s meetings since then.

Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath had said in an interview with Bloomberg News earlier this month that he expects the central bank, under the direction of the new Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, to match the U.S. Federal Reserve in its next rate decision, most likely hiking by a quarter point to 6.25%.

Yet some economists say a larger hike is still on the table based on Thursday’s inflation release. Whether the bank will eventually opt for a bigger adjustment depends on how the situation will evolve in the weeks before its March 24 meeting.

“Underlying pressures remain high, and increased geopolitical risks underscore that risks remain sharply tilted to the upside,” said Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who predicts a half-point hike at the next meeting. “The majority of the Board will bet on a bold increase to bring inflation down quickly.”

Some economists say that the deterioration of inflation expectations will lead to further rate increases later in Mexico, amid mounting concerns about how currently high prices could become more lasting.

“We’ve started to see an increase in the demand for higher salaries, because workers are saying, ‘this is not enough,’” Valeria Moy, the director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness think tank, said before Thursday’s data. “The only option is to raise rates.”

Banxico targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

