(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s annual inflation accelerated more than expected in early April driven by food, gasoline and vacation costs as the central bank considers new interest rate increases.

Consumer prices rose 7.72% in the first two weeks of the month from a year earlier, compared to a 7.63% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, the national statistics institute reported Friday. Prices rose 0.16% versus the previous two weeks, above than the 0.07% forecast and less than the 0.59% seen in the previous print.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like fuel, rose 7.16% from a year earlier, in a period that included the Easter break spending. Sustained core price rises have particularly worried policy makers as a sign that elevated inflation in Mexico could be more persistent than previously predicted.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, has raised interest rates by 50 basis points in each of its last three meetings, and it is expected to continue increasing borrowing costs next month in order to tame a deteriorating inflation outlook. In March, its members voted unanimously for the first time since its tightening cycle started in June, raising the key rate to 6.5%.

The bank targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. Banxico projected that prices would peak in the first quarter and then slow to 5.5% by the end of the year.

Central Bank Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said Thursday she sees an “additional challenge” for the bank, predicting the U.S. Federal Reserve will boost the pace of its rate hikes. Banxico normally follows Fed rate increases to stop abrupt outflows of capital from Mexico.

The Fed hiked by a quarter percentage point when beginning its tightening cycle in March and many traders now expect a half-point rise in its next two meetings.

Accelerating inflation is becoming a political headache for the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has used oil price windfalls at state energy giant Pemex to subsidize fuel cost for consumers. The Finance Secretary estimates that it can keep a balanced budget even if oil prices spike to $155 per barrel.

