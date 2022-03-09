(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s annual inflation accelerated more than expected in February, putting extra pressure on the central bank to keep boosting its key interest rate just as markets wait for the U.S Federal Reserve to hike next week.

Consumer prices rose 7.28% last month from a year earlier, more than the 7.23% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, the national statistics institute reported Wednesday morning. On a monthly basis, prices gained 0.83% compared to a 0.8% estimate.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like fuel, sped to its highest point in more than 20 years. The metric, which is closely watched by Mexican policy makers, quickened to 6.59%, slightly above the 6.58% reading expected by analysts and 6.21% notched a month earlier. Faster core inflation has been a sign of trouble noted by the central bank’s board in recent months, suggesting Mexico’s price pressures are more permanent than some economists had anticipated.

“The new shock in commodity prices only worsens the already deteriorated outlook,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex in Mexico City, who said an upward adjustment in inflation expectations should be under way. She expects the central bank to increase its reference rate by 50 basis points later this month.

Latin America’s second-largest economy stalled in the latter half of last year, complicating the task of the central bank known as Banxico, which started a monetary tightening cycle last June. Inflation has been above the bank’s target since mid-2020 and hit 7.37% in November, its fastest pace since 2001.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“High and rising inflation limit policy flexibility and support expectations for the central bank to continue increasing interest rates, even though activity is still below its pre-pandemic level and potential. It also increases the probability of a hike larger than 50 basis points at the next monetary policy meeting.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

-- Click here for full report

Energy Gains

In February, cooking gas was the biggest individual driver of inflation, jumping 5.7% compared to the previous month. On a monthly basis, the core reading was 0.76%, compared to a 0.75% estimate.

Banxico targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The central bank slashed its growth forecast for 2022 last week to 2.4% from 3.2%, saying the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflict have harmed the country’s economic outlook. Banxico expects inflation to end the year at 4%, the top of its target range, even as some economists see price growth of as much as 6% in light of pressures on global food and energy prices stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Energy prices in general and particularly cooking gas “will put pressure on inflation in the following months” despite the Mexican government’s efforts to contain these gains, said Carlos Capistran, an economist at Bank of America Corp.

Read More: Banxico Likely to Match Fed Hike in March, Board Member Says

Mexico narrowly avoided recession after gross domestic product stayed unchanged in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period. The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declined to inject any major fiscal spending to keep activity afloat since the start of the pandemic, arguing that it didn’t want to increase the country’s debt burden.

(Adds analyst comments from fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.