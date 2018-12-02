(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is fulfilling a campaign promise by selling the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that’s transported former President Enrique Pena Nieto since 2016.

The plane is headed to a facility in California on Monday that’s best equipped for Boeing Co. to help maintain until a buyer is found, Finance Minister Carlos Urzua and Banobras development bank director Jorge Mendoza said in a message to reporters in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador had said the plane, which cost more than $200 million, is ostentatious -- more luxurious than Air Force One, which flies the U.S. president around the world, and too lavish for the president of Mexico.

Reports at the time suggested the Mexican plane would be the most modern and efficient of any world leader. The current AF1 -- there actually are two planes -- are Boeing VC-25As, which are customized versions of Boeing 747-200B aircraft.

Urzua and Mendoza didn’t say how much money Mexico is seeking for the plane. Urzua said the government will also sell an additional 60 airplanes and 70 helicopters.

A day earlier, coinciding with his inauguration, AMLO threw open to the public the Los Pinos compound in Mexico City, official residence to 14 Mexican presidents since 1934, including Pena Nieto. He intends to maintain a more modest household.

