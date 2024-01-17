(Bloomberg) -- Unifin Financiera SAB de CV has submitted a restructuring deal before a Mexican bankruptcy court that will turn control over to creditors and infuse the lender with government financing.

A judge in Mexico City is weighing the plan, which the company filed last week after winning support from a majority of creditors. A Unifin representative confirmed the submission of the plan to the court.

Unifin earned their backing after sweetening the offer for unsecured debt holders — including those with $2.4 billion of foreign bonds. They will now receive as much as 80% of the equity in the restructured firm and cash from a trust that will be created.

The plan, which was published on the company’s website, aims to bring to a close a 13-month-long saga for what was once Mexico’s largest non-bank lender. Founder Rodrigo Lebois grew Unifin into a local behemoth by providing financing for equipment and vehicles for small and medium-sized businesses. Just two years ago, it was sponsoring Formula 1 racer Sergio Perez and touting plans to spin off its online lending platform.

It unraveled in 2022, when the company unexpectedly stopped debt payments, capping a series of collapses by the country’s so-called shadow banks, which operate under less regulator scrutiny than traditional financial companies. Combined with peers including Alpha Holding SA and Credito Real SAB, the sector defaulted on more than $5 billion of global bonds.

Unifin’s notes due in 2028 have ticked up to trade for 4.75 cents on the dollar from around 2 cents last month, according to Trace data.

Restructuring Plan

The judge must approve the plan before a deadline on Jan. 28 for the Mexican court process after the company exhausted possible extensions to reach a deal. Unsecured creditors, including bondholders and banks, would take control of the company and likely put a new board and management in place, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Under Unifin’s turnaround plan, which was posted in early January on its website, it will receive up to 4.65 billion pesos ($276 million) of new financing from the government.

Lebois — who held almost 53% of the company according to its 2021 annual filing — will put up collateral worth 20% of a new loan from Mexican development banks Nacional Financiera and Bancomext. He will get an around 10% equity stake in the restructured company, according to the plan.

Keeping the new business going will be no small task. Unifin will need to overcome investor distrust of non-bank lender accounting practices in order to be able to access financing again, said Oren Barack, managing director of fixed income at New York-based Alliance Global Partners.

“Mexico wants them to succeed so they’re able to access capital markets again,” Barack said. “But it’s likely that they will need ongoing government support.”

Support from government development banks to reactivate credit for small- and medium sized business is very important for the Mexican economy, the Unifin representative said in response to questions from Bloomberg News. Local and international private funds are interested in providing structured credits guaranteed with the payments from newly originated loans, the representative added.

