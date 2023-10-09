(Bloomberg) --

Tropical Storm Max is gaining strength as it moves across the Pacific Ocean to the Mexico coast – potentially landing somewhere between Acapulco and Punta San Telmo on Monday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to produce rainfall totals of four to eight inches with a maximum of 12 inches through Tuesday across the states of Guerrero, Michoacan and the coastal sections of western Oaxaca in southwest Mexico, the hurricane center said in an advisory at 5 a.m. EST.

The rains will likely produce flash and urban flooding, along with possible mudslides in high elevation areas near the coast, the center said.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Lidia, which is also moving across the Pacific, is expected to gain hurricane strength before reaching Islas Marias and the coast of west-central Mexico on Tuesday, the hurricane center said.

In addition to gusty winds, Lidia is forecast to produce rainfall totals of four to eight inches with maximum of 12 inches through Wednesday across the state of Nayarit, southern portions of Sinaloa, and coastal portions of Jalisco in western Mexico.

In other weather news:

Atlantic: There are two potential storms in the Atlantic. One off the coast of Africa has an 80% chance of becoming the season's next storm during the course of the week. The other, in the extreme southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico, has only a 10% chance of becoming a named storm, but the system is nearing the energy-rich Bay of Campeche, an important oil and natural gas source for Mexico.

Typhoon: Hong Kong lowered its storm and rain warnings on Monday to levels that allow normal business to resume and the stock market to reopen after Typhoon Koinu moved away from the city.

Japan: Tropical Storm Bolaven will veer away from Japan for now.

