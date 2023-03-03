(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s peso briefly strengthened past a key 18-per-dollar mark for the first time in five years as the nation’s high interest rates and proximity to the US lure traders.

The currency rose as much as 0.7% to 17.9952 against the greenback on Friday, the highest intraday level since April 2018. The peso is the best performer of the year so far among major currencies tracked by Bloomberg, up 8.3%, and it remains a favorite on Wall Street.

“The peso’s high carry, enhanced by an extra hawkish Banxico, lack of political noise compared to peers, its status as a US proxy, still strong remittances and the trend of near shoring back the MXN,” said Alejandro Cuadrado, global head of FX strategy at BBVA in New York. These factors “have reduced the peso’s volatility and made it asymmetrical: particularly resilient to wobblier global risk and the USD push elsewhere.”

Borrowing costs in Latin America’s second-biggest economy are among the highest in the world at 11%, which has increased the currency’s carry appeal while volatility has remained subdued amid a quiet political landscape. Banxico Governor Victoria Rodriguez said Wednesday that core inflation is not yet decidedly falling, backing expectations of even more rate hikes.

Read: Tesla Factory Buzz Drives Mexican Peso Near Five-Year High

A recent boost in the currency also came after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced plans for Tesla Inc. to build an assembly plant in the northern part of the country, underscoring Mexico’s so-called nearshoring appeal.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.