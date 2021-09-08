(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s plan to tap a $12 billion windfall from the International Monetary Fund to repay public debt will need time before it can be carried out, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said in an interview.

“It’s not really around the corner,” Ramirez said by phone. “It’s something that needs to be worked out in much greater detail than we can say we have done so far.”

Ramirez said his ministry hasn’t made a formal request for the funds, and hasn’t clearly targeted any specific debt issuance for repayment. The government is in informal consultations and has concluded that adding funds to the central bank’s international reserves, which is what the IMF transfer has done, is probably not the greatest use of global liquidity injections, the minister said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been pledging for weeks to repay debt with the IMF’s so-called special drawing rights, or SDRs, which are allocated to member countries based on their share in the Fund. The nation’s central bank says Mexico can only use those funds, which were issued last month as part of efforts to help countries amid the pandemic, if it purchases them from the bank.

Lopez Obrador said Monday that a debt refinancing had begun, and said that he wants to use newly issued IMF reserves to pay debt, but that he couldn’t provide further details. His spokesman Jesus Ramirez told Bloomberg News that Pemex’s debt is the target of refinancing.

In the interview Wednesday, Ramirez de la O also said that inflation gains are temporary, and driven mainly by cost rather than high demand. He added that the price of crude oil will likely, but not definitely, exceed the $55.10 per barrel he projected in his 2022 budget proposal, which he submitted to congress earlier Wednesday.

Read More: Mexico Proposes Slight Easing of Austerity in 2022 Budget

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.