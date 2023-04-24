Mexico’s President to Return from Covid-19 Isolation Soon, Top Aide Says

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is recovering at the presidential palace from Covid-19 and rumors about further health complications aren’t true, one of his top lieutenants said.

The leader of Latin America’s second-largest economy returned early from a tour of southeastern states on Sunday after testing positive for the virus, but is expected to be back at work within days, said Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez at a press briefing Monday.

“There was no emergency transfer. There was no fainting, as some have been led to believe,” the minister said.

Read More: Mexico’s AMLO Gets Covid Third Time, Says Case Isn’t Serious (1)

It’s the third time Lopez Obrador has said he’s been infected with Covid-19. In the early days of the pandemic, he faced criticism when he continued to travel and repeatedly appeared in public without a mask.

Last year, he received cardiac catheterization, after medical staff identified a potential heart attack risk.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.