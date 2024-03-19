Mar 19, 2024
Mexico’s Ruling Party Candidate Is Set for Landslide, Poll Finds
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is on course for a landslide in Mexico’s presidential election after consolidating her lead over rivals, according to a new poll.
The Morena party nominee would get 58% of the vote, according to the survey conducted by Reforma newspaper, up from 54% in December.
Sheinbaum’s closest rival in the June 2 election, opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez, would get 34%, the poll found.
Nevertheless, Morena would get only 46% of votes for members of the lower house of congress, while opposition parties PAN and PRI would each get 15%, according to the survey.
Movimiento Ciudadano, a smaller opposition party, would get 8% of the legislative vote. A split congress could make it harder for Sheinbaum to implement her agenda, if elected.
Read more: Sheinbaum Aide Sees ‘Gigantic’ Capital Needs for Mexican Energy
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s approval rating rose to 73%, the highest level since 2019, making him one of Latin America’s most popular leaders.
The poll of 1,000 people was conducted between March 6 and 12 and has a margin of error of 4.3%.
--With assistance from Robert Jameson.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
