(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s ruling party has moved to Easter Sunday a key vote on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan to regain state monopoly of the electricity sector in what critics called an attempt to force the bill through when attendance in congress might be lower.

The vote was initially set for Tuesday in the lower house, but Morena and its allies were expected to fall some 50 votes short of the required two-thirds majority for a constitutional change after opposition parties vowed to oppose it.

The move to the last day of a four-day public holiday when many Mexicans are traveling is an “apparent attempt to sneak the vote” through, Alejandro Schtulmann, research director at Mexico City-based political consultancy EMPRA, wrote in a note to clients.

Morena needs the support of two-thirds of legislators present in the session to pass the bill, meaning that if opposition senators are away, it has a better chance of succeeding. Yet members of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, will be there to vote in a bloc against the bill on Sunday, vowed the party’s President Alejandro Moreno.

The party said it moved the vote to give citizens more time to understand the legislation, which for months has been the president’s lead policy priority and a main topic of conversation at his daily press conferences.

Morena is trying to “disincentivize participation” in the vote, said Veronica Ortiz, a political analyst in Mexico City. “I think it’s having the opposite effect and giving a very powerful reason to the opposition to stay united and vote against it.”

