(Bloomberg) -- The leader of Mexico’s ruling party in the lower house said that the bloc will be “very prudent” about taking advantage of its strong lead in congress amid concerns it may speed through legislation before President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum takes office.

The party will “respect the legislative process” and wait for votes to be officially confirmed before initiating discussions with Sheinbaum about next steps, Morena party coordinator Ignacio Mier said in an interview with local radio late Thursday.

Hours earlier, Mier said in a press conference the party would seek to begin initial discussions on constitutional reforms in September, when the newly-elected congress takes office. The peso sank almost 3% amid concerns that lawmakers could move forward with reforms, including modifying institutions such as the judiciary, before Sheinbaum is sworn in.

“Our ample majority in the Lower House and senate obligates us to be very prudent, very sensible,” Mier said in the radio interview. “We want to bring calm to all. Since we received these reforms in February, I’ve said we need to look at the ones that benefit Mexico, its economic stability and growth, that lead to the possibility of more investment.”

Separately, Morena’s Senate leader Ricardo Monreal said in a statement Thursday that the party will open dialogue with “all sectors of society” on constitutional reforms proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“We will not act in an authoritarian manner or impose proposals that affect the harmony and the confidence in Mexico,” Monreal said in the statement.

Sheinbaum, who won the presidency in a landslide vote on June 2, is still awaiting final confirmation from electoral authorities amid a routine process to verify votes. She said later Thursday in response to journalists’ questions that the process on the reforms would follow normal procedures and involve “dialogue.”

