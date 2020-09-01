(Bloomberg) -- Senators from Mexico’s ruling political party Morena are proposing a ban on soda and junk food sales to minors.

The proposal, which has the support of 37 senators, includes an increase of the soda tax known as IEPS to 5 pesos a liter from the current 1.26 pesos, according to a document posted on the Senate’s gazette.

The measure comes after lawmakers in the states of Tabasco and Oaxaca approved similar initiatives in the past few weeks. Mexican states have been considering crackdowns on the products’ sales as the coronavirus outbreak has revealed the extent of obesity-related illnesses like high blood pressure and diabetes.

Morena’s proposal would also increase the tax for high-calorie, non-basic foods to 25% from the current 8% and would ban the sale of these products inside public and private schools.

“We’re all aware of the fact that exposure to the main risk factors begins during childhood and we know that our society’s grave problems of obesity, diabetes and hypertension respond mainly to the high consumption of processed drinks and foods that contain high levels of fat, salt and sugar that we ingest since our early days,” the document reads.

