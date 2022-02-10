(Bloomberg) -- Mexico raised its key interest rate by a half-percentage point for a second consecutive meeting as policy makers look past an economy in recession to address inflation near a two-decade high.

In the first monetary policy meeting led by new Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, the central bank raised the benchmark rate by a half point to 6% on Thursday. The increase matched the forecasts of 19 of 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, with three analysts anticipating a quarter-point hike.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, is pushing ahead with its second tightening cycle in the last decade, raising the key interest rate by 200 basis points since June with hikes at each of its last six meetings.

Though inflation has slowed slightly from November’s two-decade high and the economy has slipped into recession amid global supply chain snarls, the annual pace of consumer price increases is still more than twice policy makers’ 3% target.

“Supply shortages continue to put upwards pressure on prices,” said Nikhil Sanghani, a Latin America economist at Capital Economics who predicted the half-point hike. The central bank “still has its work cut out to tame inflation, and its tightening cycle has further to run.”

Banxico has been steadily increasing borrowing costs, the first tightening cycle since late 2015 to 2018, in an effort to slow inflation that’s running above 7%. Central banks in Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia, facing similar surges in consumer prices, have also accelerated their tightening pace since the second part of 2021, showing less tolerance for the inflationary spike than their peers in rich countries.

More concerning still for Banxico, the closely-watched core inflation data, which is intended to track underlying trends by excluding the most volatile prices, accelerated to 6.21% in January, its highest since September 2001.

Read more: Inflation Menace Versus Recovery -- Central Bank Guide

Economists surveyed by the central bank late last month forecast a year-end inflation rate of 4.42%, a 20 basis-point increase their forecast a month earlier, and a core reading of 4.31%, a 32 basis-point jump from the previous survey.

New Governor

Leading the central bank through this critical juncture is new Governor Rodriguez Ceja, who took up her post just last month for a six-year term to become the first woman to lead Banxico. Chile’s outgoing President Sebastian Pinera earlier this month tapped Rosanna Costa as that nation’s first female central bank chief.

Rodriguez Ceja, a former budget official, was plucked from anonymity by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in November to helm one of Latin America’s most prestigious central banks despite limited monetary policy experience. Uncertainty remains about how she’ll approach Banxico’s inflation fight in the coming months.

Looking ahead, Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath last week said that from March, it’ll be hard to continue with half-point hikes at each meeting. Latin America’s second-largest economy shrank in both the third and fourth quarters of 2021 -- entering a recession -- after rebounding from a 8.2% plunge in 2020.

A further wild card for Banxico involves gauging policy moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has signaled that it’ll begin to hike in March for the first time in more than three years and start shrinking its balance sheet soon after.

“After this decision, we need to see if Banxico is going to follow the Fed,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex. “If the Fed increases by 50 basis points, will Banxico also increase by 50, in the same increments as the Fed?”

Perhaps more than in any other emerging market, Banxico historically tends to link its monetary policy to the Fed’s given Mexico’s geographical proximity to the U.S. and the countries’ economic integration.

While Lopez Obrador’s government took limited steps to control consumer prices, such as introducing a cap on cooking gas costs and establishing a state liquid gas provider to compete with private sellers last year, much of the responsibility has fallen to the central bank.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.