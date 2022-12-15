(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s senate approved a bill backed by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that would make changes to parts of the electoral process, a partial win for the president in the lead-up to the 2024 election that will determine his successor.

The bill, which has been labeled “Plan B” by the local press based on a quip by the president, seeks to cut funding for the National Electoral Institute, which oversees elections in Mexico, and trim its workforce. It was approved in general terms with 69 votes in favor and 53 against on Wednesday, according to a tweet by the Senate, then sent back to the lower house Thursday with modifications.

Lopez Obrador had sought a more expansive reform of the electoral process earlier in the year but faced pushback from lawmakers who didn’t support changing the constitution. Thousands of protesters turned out carrying signs in favor of INE, as the institute is known, in November.

Read more: Mexicans March Against AMLO’s Plan to Overhaul Electoral System

“If we don’t want to get too technical, the risk is that this will reduce the ability of the institute to organize quality elections,” said Claudia Aguilar Barroso, a constitutional law professor at the Escuela Libre de Derecho in Mexico City. “It’s an effort by the executive to centralize power and intervene in an autonomous body that is responsible for all local and federal elections.”

District-level changes would shrink the number of local election authorities, in addition to cuts to the administrative staff at the federal level. The Proposal also includes guaranteeing the right to vote for people who are in pre-trial detention and making it easier to cast an absentee ballot abroad.

The Senate vote is one of the last steps for the reform to become law. The lower house must approve the latest changes, though its lawmakers have already approved a prior version. The text is also likely to face court challenges over its constitutionality.

(Updates with end of discussions in senate, adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.