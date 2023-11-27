(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s presidential frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum presented Monday her campaign team ahead of next year election, naming the president of the ruling Morena party Mario Delgado as the campaign coordinator.

Sheinbaum, a close ally of president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, included in her campaign team several party heavyweights and some of her contenders in the primary for the party’s nomination, like former Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez, who will be the political coordinator, and Gerardo Norona, who will be in charge of the relations with social organizations.

“Today I am presenting this great team, a team that will lead us to victory,” Sheinbaum said during an event, according to a Morena statement. Although the campaign officially starts in March, Sheinbaum and opposition candidates like Xochitl Galvez hold political rallies every week.

Other campaign appointments include: Ricardo Monreal, as territorial liaison coordinator Tatiana Clouthier, as spokesperson coordinator Jesus Valdes, as coordinator of relation with international organizations and Mexicans abroad



