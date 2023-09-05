(Bloomberg) -- Mexico City’s former mayor Claudia Sheinbaum maintained a 12-point lead over Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard in early September in an external poll carried out by El Financiero, putting her in a position to become Morena’s presidential pick when the ruling party selects between the candidates based on its own voter opinion survey.

If the Morena party’s poll carried out in the recent days before its Sept. 6 decision resembles the one published by El Financiero, Sheinbaum would get 40% support over Ebrard’s 28%. Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez would finish third with 11%, according to the El Financiero.

The party has carried out a convoluted selection process that has pitted four of its own members and two members from allied parties against one another. The official poll was carried out by surveying over 12,000 people in their homes instead of through a regular primary process.

NOTE: Mexico Ruling Party Picks Presidential Candidate: What to Watch

El Financiero poll weighted the questions with 75% of the result being determined by the question, “Who do you prefer to be the presidential candidate?”

The other 25% was determined by the result of questions about the candidates’ honesty, knowledge of Mexico, and closeness to the people resembling the design of the Morena party’s poll

El Financiero surveyed 500 adults by phone between September 1-2 and its poll has a a margin of error of +/- 4.4%

