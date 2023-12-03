(Bloomberg) -- Mexican presidential frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday named former central bank deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel, ex-Supreme Court chief justice Arturo Zaldivar and former interior minister Olga Sanchez Cordero to a large team that will help put together plans for her potential six-year term.

The group will run workshops, chaired by Mexico’s former UN Ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente, to develop plans for the country from 2024 to 2030, former Mexico City mayor Sheinbaum announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sheinbaum announced six days earlier that her core team of campaign advisers will include former Senate majority leader Ricardo Monreal, ex-interior minister Adan Augusto Lopez and former economy minister Tatiana Clouthier.

