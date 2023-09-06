(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday decriminalized abortion nationwide.

The move comes two years after the court unanimously declared criminalizing early-term abortion unconstitutional. That decision meant state courts had to pass legislation to modify local criminal codes.

The sweeping decision means the procedure is no longer banned in the country and that federal health institutions such as IMSS and ISSSTE will have to provide it, according to nonprofit organization GIRE. It also means federal health providers can’t be prosecuted for performing abortions.

The court “resolved the legal system that penalizes abortion in the federal penal code is unconstitutional given it violates the human rights of women and people with the ability to gestate,” the Supreme Court posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Wednesday’s decision comes after GIRE filed an injunction against Mexico’s congress and executive powers for having issued regulation that criminalized abortion, according to the organization’s statement. The resolution is now mandatory for all local and federal judges because it was unanimous, GIRE said.

