(Bloomberg) -- Mexican discount retailer BBB Foods Inc. has received more orders than there are available initial public offering shares after enlarging the size of the share sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

BBB Foods, which is set to price its first-time share sale later Thursday, raised the indicative price range to $16.50 to $17.50 a share, filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission show. A group of existing shareholders are now selling about 5.6 million shares, which in addition to the company’s 28.05 million new shares would raise as much as $589.1 million at the top of the price range, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The listing is expected to price at or near the top of the marketed range, a person familiar with the matter said. The IPO received more than 10 times as many orders as there are shares available, with the strong interest coming mostly from long-only funds, a different person said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

The existing shareholders had offered to sell as many as 4.2 million shares in the event an overallotment option was exercised, the previous filing showed. The revised overallotment option would see the shareholders offer up to 5 million additional shares.

The revised IPO size and price range come as investors bet on the growth of the consumer sector in Latin America’s second largest economy. At the top of the new range, the company would have a market value of nearly $2 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as the pricing could change, the people said. A representative for BBB Foods didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

BBB Foods is the first consumer-oriented Mexican company to raise funds since Becle SAB, the maker of Jose Cuervo tequila, listed in Mexico in 2016. The offering will give investors a new vehicle to play the strength of Mexico’s consumers, who have been bolstered by a strong economy, increases to the minimum wage, the president’s cash aid programs and record remittances.

“Mexico is having a moment in terms of consumption and there is a lot of appetite for this offering,” said Rodolfo Ramos, a strategist at Bradesco BBI, which is not involved in the share sale. “There might be a lot of risks on the growth side and whether it’s able to grow with suppliers. But, it’s refreshing to see a company come to market. It certainly comes as the underdog, but people often root for the underdog.”

The company sees the potential to expand to 12,000 stores from over 2,200 stores, according to the filings. It competes with the country’s top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico.

The offering is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TBBB.

