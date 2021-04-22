(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s bill to increase government controls over the fuel market won congress approval in the latest blow to the country’s historic energy opening to private companies.

With 65 lawmakers in favor, 47 opposed, and 6 abstaining, the senate on Thursday passed the proposal from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to expand control over gasoline and diesel distribution, imports and marketing. It also allows the government to suspend permits from fuel-market operators based on national or energy security reasons, and it lets state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos take over their facilities.

The bill was approved in general terms with some articles reserved for further debate in congress, which the government’s party controls together with allies. It will go to Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, to be signed into law once approved in a final vote.

Since reaching power in late 2018, Lopez Obrador has fought against 2013-2014 energy reforms that ended almost eight decades of state monopoly and lured investments from Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corp. and a number of other companies. The changes in fuel market rules are the latest move by the nationalist president to roll back those reforms, and restore Pemex and power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad to their former glory.

Just on Wednesday, the lower house passed another bill that removes an article from the nation’s oil law compelling regulator CRE to issue so-called asymmetric regulations to privilege private companies in sales of fuels from Pemex refineries. The proposal is now heading to the senate.

More: Mexico’s AMLO Pounces on Texas Freeze to Push Nationalist Agenda

Costly Support

Mexico’s costly support of loss-making state firms drains public resources for essential spending, while private sector underinvestment threatens to slow the country’s growth, the U.S. Treasury Department said in its semiannual report to Congress.

The fuel-market legislation is expected to be held up in courts, like a similar bill to prioritize CFE in the power market that was passed last month. On Thursday, Mexico’s antitrust regulator said it filed a constitutional challenge before the country’s supreme court over the law, arguing that parts of it violate constitutional protections for competitive electricity markets by privileging the state-run power utility.

Onexpo, the national fuel retailers’ association, said in a statement last week that fuel permit holders are studying legal options to defend their interests.

Once a monopoly, Pemex’s share of the gasoline and diesel market has fallen since the reform of the sector, but private players have less than a 30% market share. Pemex expects its gasoline sales won’t fully recover to pre-pandemic levels this year as lockdown measures hurt demand and competitors win market share.

The company is also struggling with long-term oil production declines and the highest debt level of any major oil producer.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.