(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s top professional soccer league suspended games scheduled for Sunday after a brawl among fans left more than 20 people injured during Saturday’s match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara.

“It’s a situation of serious violence that worries us and requires us to act energetically against those responsible,” Mikel Arriola, the league president, said in a video posted on the league’s website.

The league is working with local and state governments to gather evidence for an investigation into the fighting, Arriola said. It will review security protocols and how it works with authorities to ensure safety at games, he said.

Queretaro Governor Mauricio Kuri said on Sunday that 26 people had been hospitalized, three of them in serious condition, due to the violence at the Corregidora Stadium in the state capital. Ten of the injured are in delicate condition, and three have left hospital care, Kuri said in a video posted on his Twitter feed.

