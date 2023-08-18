(Bloomberg) -- Bonds of Total Play Telecomunicaciones SA are on track for their worst week in four months amid concerns about the Mexican internet and cable provider’s financing strategy.

After billionaire Ricardo Salinas’s company was hit with its second credit downgrade in a month, Total Play’s notes due in 2025 sank nearly 7 cents on the dollar — the worst weekly slide since April. Bonds maturing in 2028 fell close to 4 cents. The debt is one of the worst performers among Latin America corporate notes over the past week, according to a Bloomberg index.

Analysts have questioned how the company intends to refinance the $575 million worth of notes maturing in 2025. Ever since company executives held a two-hour call with analysts on July 27 after it released quarterly earnings, the bonds have fallen deeper into distressed levels. They’re now trading for around 57 cents on the dollar, according to Trace data.

A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to questions from Bloomberg.

In the call, Chief Financial Officer Alejandro Rodriguez announced the company had completed a secured “club deal” with unspecified Mexican lenders and said they would stop providing guidance over the progress of a dollar bank loan it intended to secure for as much as $300 million. Moreover, executives raised capital expenditure guidance for the year, frustrating analysts with the lack of detail on what was behind the spending.

After investing heavily in recent years to expand its network to compete with billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil SAB, Grupo Televisa SAB and Megacable Holdings SAB, Total Play has worried investors by not slowing its spending as promised, raising concerns about liquidity as debt payments approach.

“We have an important cash shortfall. And the main question is what is the company going to do?” Rosa Morales, a Moody’s Investors Service analyst, said in an interview.

Moody’s cut Total Play’s rating on Monday further into junk territory and put it on a 60-day review. Moody’s pointed to a sharp deterioration in liquidity and the need for a potentially costly refinancing to meet peso debt maturities. Fitch Ratings downgraded Total Play in July and put it on watch for a further cut.

Morales said she needed to see more clarity regarding refinancing efforts as well as how capital expenditures and cash flow are evolving. The downgrade, she said, was driven by concerns about the company’s financing strategy amid a tight credit market. About 8.1 billion pesos ($475 million) of debt matures before the end of next year and 15.5 billion pesos will come due in 2025, mostly from the dollar bond.

“They have a view in which they believe that all of these maturities could be easily rolled over,” she said. “We have a more conservative point of view in our methodology.”

