(Bloomberg) -- Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s internet and cable provider Total Play Telecomunicaciones SA proposed a swap offer aimed at restoring the billionaire’s credibility with global investors following a yearlong roller-coaster ride through distressed territory.

Total Play will offer the holders of $361.5 million of its $575 million notes due in 2025 the same at-par deal it had given local creditors in a private debt swap announced last month, according to a statement. The new offer was launched on the Singapore exchange, where the secured, amortizing notes due in 2028 that pay a 10.5% coupon would trade, the company said.

Total Play’s bonds fell into distressed territory last March after the Mexican company failed to slow spending as promised, and the notes have seesawed since amid concerns about its ability to refinance the debt maturing in 2025.

A spokesman for Total Play told Bloomberg Friday that the company had been growing strongly, and the new offer aimed to ease concerns with the way it had been handling the business.

News of February’s private swap with local investors had initially sent bond prices lower amid fears remaining holders could be treated differently. But the company told investors in a call following the announcement that it would soon make a similar offer to all holders of the 2025 notes.

BCP Securities and Lucror Analytics both raised the notes to speculative buys, and the bonds rose to as high as 65 cents on the dollar earlier this month, according to Trace data. They are now trading just above 60 cents.

Read More: Mexican Tycoon Picks Another Fight With Creditors: The Brink

Roger Horn, senior emerging-market strategist at Mariva Capital Markets, said investors have become more receptive to “friendly restructurings” as other credits fall more deeply into distress.

“Total Play does have valuable assets in its fiber optic network - the challenge has been raising cash against it,” Horn said. “This just might work.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.