(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s trade deficit widened more than expected last month as the cost of imported fuel soared while consumer goods imports also jumped.

The deficit reached $5.96 billion last month, more than the $5.0 billion median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Imports increased 17% from a year earlier, the national statistics agency said Friday, driven up by a 64% increase in petroleum products. Exports rose 14% over the same period.

